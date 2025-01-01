Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday June 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 75181 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $13,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * SUSPENSION REQUIRES REPAIR * POOR RE-PAINT * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

94,512 KM

Details Description

$13,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250

Watch This Vehicle
12653529

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12653529
  2. 12653529
  3. 12653529
  4. 12653529
  5. 12653529
  6. 12653529
  7. 12653529
  8. 12653529
  9. 12653529
  10. 12653529
  11. 12653529
  12. 12653529
  13. 12653529
  14. 12653529
  15. 12653529
  16. 12653529
  17. 12653529
  18. 12653529
  19. 12653529
  20. 12653529
  21. 12653529
  22. 12653529
  23. 12653529
  24. 12653529
  25. 12653529
  26. 12653529
  27. 12653529
  28. 12653529
  29. 12653529
  30. 12653529
  31. 12653529
  32. 12653529
  33. 12653529
  34. 12653529
  35. 12653529
  36. 12653529
  37. 12653529
  38. 12653529
  39. 12653529
Contact Seller

$13,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,512KM
VIN WDCTG4GB3JJ461965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75181
  • Mileage 94,512 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday June 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75181
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $13,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* SUSPENSION REQUIRES REPAIR * POOR RE-PAINT *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Compass LIMITED 48,102 KM $29,500 + GST
Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Yukon SLE 171,713 KM $23,000 + GST
Used 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor 24,190 KM $44,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA