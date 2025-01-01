$29,900+ GST
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
$29,900
+ GST
Used
115,826KM
VIN WDC0G4KB3JV016600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # K1493A
- Mileage 115,826 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Black Fabric Roof Liner
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Premium Plus Package
Intelligent Drive Package
Aluminum/Piano Black Trim
