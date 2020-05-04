Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,018KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4964625
  • Stock #: P67911
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB8JV017614
Exterior Colour
Polar White
Interior Colour
Black Artico
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Our 2018 GLC300 with just over 50,000km is a well equipped, local Calgary car that has been Mercedes-Benz serviced since new! A small $1,800 cosmetic claim is noted on the CarFAX. This GLC is equipped with the desierable Premium and Premium Plus Packages and includes features such as: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Parktronic with Active Parking, 360 Camera, LED Headlamps and much more! Being a fully StarCertified vehicle, a full 166 Mercedes-Benz Inspection will be completed to provide 2 years of additional Certified Warranty on top of the remaining balance of factory warranty! Come and see why the GLC is Mercedes most award winning vehicle ever! Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s leading Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. Please call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to reserve the perfect unit for you today!

Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Black Fabric Roof Liner
  • Premium Plus Package
  • Fineline Dark Brown Wood Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 10,015 KM
$81,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 7,019 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 53,803 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-253-XXXX

(click to show)

403-253-1333

Send A Message