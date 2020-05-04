2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Our 2018 GLC300 with just over 50,000km is a well equipped, local Calgary car that has been Mercedes-Benz serviced since new! A small $1,800 cosmetic claim is noted on the CarFAX. This GLC is equipped with the desierable Premium and Premium Plus Packages and includes features such as: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Parktronic with Active Parking, 360 Camera, LED Headlamps and much more! Being a fully StarCertified vehicle, a full 166 Mercedes-Benz Inspection will be completed to provide 2 years of additional Certified Warranty on top of the remaining balance of factory warranty! Come and see why the GLC is Mercedes most award winning vehicle ever! Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s leading Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. Please call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to reserve the perfect unit for you today!
