<p>Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC SUV, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 3L V6 Turbo engine, offering a thrilling driving experience. Its black interior is appointed with premium materials and features that enhance comfort and convenience. With a spacious cabin and a luxurious design, this GLE is perfect for families and individuals seeking the ultimate driving experience.</p><p>This well-maintained GLE has only 116,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and power features throughout. Stay comfortable in all seasons with heated and cooled seats, and feel secure with the advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes.</p><p>Here are five features that make this GLE truly stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Cooled Seats:</strong> Beat the heat in style with the luxurious comfort of cooled seats, perfect for those hot summer days.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy the warmth and comfort of heated seats during those chilly Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air driving experience with the panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless integration of your smartphone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that the blind spot monitor will alert you to vehicles in your blind spot, enhancing your safety on the road.</li></ol><p> </p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

116,000 KM

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 400 4MATIC SUV

12043903

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 400 4MATIC SUV

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA5GB9JB170829

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC SUV, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 3L V6 Turbo engine, offering a thrilling driving experience. Its black interior is appointed with premium materials and features that enhance comfort and convenience. With a spacious cabin and a luxurious design, this GLE is perfect for families and individuals seeking the ultimate driving experience.

This well-maintained GLE has only 116,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and power features throughout. Stay comfortable in all seasons with heated and cooled seats, and feel secure with the advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes.

Here are five features that make this GLE truly stand out:

  1. Cooled Seats: Beat the heat in style with the luxurious comfort of cooled seats, perfect for those hot summer days.
  2. Heated Seats: Enjoy the warmth and comfort of heated seats during those chilly Canadian winters.
  3. Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air driving experience with the panoramic sunroof.
  4. Apple CarPlay & Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless integration of your smartphone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  5. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing that the blind spot monitor will alert you to vehicles in your blind spot, enhancing your safety on the road.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE