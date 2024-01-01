$35,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 400 4MATIC SUV
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$35,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC SUV, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 3L V6 Turbo engine, offering a thrilling driving experience. Its black interior is appointed with premium materials and features that enhance comfort and convenience. With a spacious cabin and a luxurious design, this GLE is perfect for families and individuals seeking the ultimate driving experience.
This well-maintained GLE has only 116,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and power features throughout. Stay comfortable in all seasons with heated and cooled seats, and feel secure with the advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes.
Here are five features that make this GLE truly stand out:
- Cooled Seats: Beat the heat in style with the luxurious comfort of cooled seats, perfect for those hot summer days.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy the warmth and comfort of heated seats during those chilly Canadian winters.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy an open-air driving experience with the panoramic sunroof.
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained on the go with seamless integration of your smartphone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing that the blind spot monitor will alert you to vehicles in your blind spot, enhancing your safety on the road.
Vehicle Features
403-817-5595