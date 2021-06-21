2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Mercedes GLE400 comes fully loaded with a 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBOCHAREGD motor, automatic transmission, aluminum running boards, climate controlled cupholders, AMG NIGHT PACKAGE that adds; upgraded 20-inch alloy wheels / airmatic suspension / black trim, front & rear parking sensors, keyless GO with push start, 360-degree parking camera, premium 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system w/ subwoofer, power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, heated REAR seats, Blind Spot Detection system, attention assist, INTELLIGENT LED headlights and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4