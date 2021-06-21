Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

72,000 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
w/ AMG NIGHT PACKAGE / NAVIGATION

w/ AMG NIGHT PACKAGE / NAVIGATION

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

72,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7378727
  • Stock #: 19487
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB2JB139938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19487
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Mercedes GLE400 comes fully loaded with a 3.0L V6 TWIN TURBOCHAREGD motor, automatic transmission, aluminum running boards, climate controlled cupholders, AMG NIGHT PACKAGE that adds; upgraded 20-inch alloy wheels / airmatic suspension / black trim, front & rear parking sensors, keyless GO with push start, 360-degree parking camera, premium 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system w/ subwoofer, power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, heated REAR seats, Blind Spot Detection system, attention assist, INTELLIGENT LED headlights and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Cruise Control, HD Radio, Climate Control, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Brake Assist, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Automatic Headlights, Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Temporary...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

