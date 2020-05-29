2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
403-253-1333
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Our One Owner, Accident Free, Lone Star Original S560 Long Wheelbase Sedan comes to us with only 29,000 Kilometers and is absoutely stunning in options, colours and condition. Diamond White over Nut Brown/Black Nappa Leather interior with the desierable Twin 5 Spoke AMG 20" wheels make this S Class truly stand-out. Premium Rear Seating, Nightview Assist, Intelligent Drive and the Premium is just a touch of all the options this high loaded example has to offer. 2 sets of tires, Full XPEL to the front end, as well as Ceramic Coating complete this unit. With an original MSRP of over $155,000, this Certified example provides exceptional savings in a package that looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor. This unit is fully StarCertified, following Mercedes-Benz extensive 166 point inspection and has been fully reconditioned; allowing us to offer 2 years of additional StarCertified Warranty, as well as exceptional finance and lease rates through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s Original Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. We hand select only the best units to keep for our inventory; taking the guessing game out of purchasing a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz or other fine automobile. Please reach out to us online or call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to discuss the perfect unit for you today!
