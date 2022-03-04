Menu
2018 MINI 3 Door

20,365 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
JCW

Location

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

20,365KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8593391
  • Stock #: JCW18B
  • VIN: WMWXM9C52J2F66178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JCW18B
  • Mileage 20,365 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Rare 6-Spd Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning low km like new accident free fully certified MINI JCW that has only 20,365 kms & comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the amazing John Cooper Works Sport Tuned Bluetooth Exhaust (a $3000.00 dealer installed option) Piano Black Exterior Trim w/Union Jack LED Tail Lights, Privacy Tint, Mini Connected w/Voice Control, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Light Package with LED Adaptive Headlights & Rear Fog Lamp, Essentials Package, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, MINI Yours Leather Wrapped JCW Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Chrome Line Interior, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic with the upgraded MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge Leather Heated Sport Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD with Adjustable Dynamic Damper Control & Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the price of new at $39,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW18B.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

