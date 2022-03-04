$39,995+ tax & licensing
2018 MINI 3 Door
JCW
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8593391
- Stock #: JCW18B
- VIN: WMWXM9C52J2F66178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JCW18B
- Mileage 20,365 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Rare 6-Spd Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning low km like new accident free fully certified MINI JCW that has only 20,365 kms & comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the amazing John Cooper Works Sport Tuned Bluetooth Exhaust (a $3000.00 dealer installed option) Piano Black Exterior Trim w/Union Jack LED Tail Lights, Privacy Tint, Mini Connected w/Voice Control, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Light Package with LED Adaptive Headlights & Rear Fog Lamp, Essentials Package, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, MINI Yours Leather Wrapped JCW Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Chrome Line Interior, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic with the upgraded MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge Leather Heated Sport Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD with Adjustable Dynamic Damper Control & Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the price of new at $39,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW18B.
Vehicle Features
