2018 MINI Cooper Clubman

70,249 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

JCW

JCW

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8593400
  • Stock #: CLMJ18
  • VIN: WMWLV9C56J2D66612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mini Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works ALL-4 Automatic Technology Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this fully certified and hard to find MINI Clubman JCW All-4 that comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the upgraded Union Jack LED Tail Lights,Technology Package withMini Head Up Display/Connected Navigation Plus withSmartphone Integration/Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Park Assist Package including Reversing Camera with Rear Park Distance Control, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to a Automatic Transmission with Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Essentials Package, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Light Package with LED Adaptive Headlights & Rear Fog Lamp, A/C, MINI Yours Leather Wrapped JCW Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 18 JCW Grip Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Roof Rails, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic with the upgraded MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge Leather Heated Sport Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the AWD Adjustable Dynamic Damper Control & Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy*BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 70,249 kms, save thousands off the price of new at $34,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CLMJ18.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate

