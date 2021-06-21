+ taxes & licensing
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
2018 Mini Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works Automatic This stunning one owner low kms accident free MINI Certified Pre-Owned JCW Convertible has only 18,000 kms & comes fully serviced with the balance of the factory warranty with roadside assistance, fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES WITH MOST EVERY OPTION including the Technology Package with Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Reversing Camera w/Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Alarm System, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to a Sport 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close Power Top, Light Package with LED Headlights & Foglamps, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Chrome Line Interior Package, Visibility Package w/Electric Heated Windshield, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Finished Midnight Black Metallic w/Upgraded Carbon Black Punch Leather Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD including Performance Control & Dynamic Damping Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the price of new at $41,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW18A. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
