2018 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 18CM6
- Mileage 43,815 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mini Countryman S ALL4 Manual - Expect more from a Verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning low km fully certified Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 43,815 kms and comes powered by a 189 HP 2.0L Twin Scroll -Turbo mated to the hard to find 6 -Speed Manual Transmission with AWD MINI Driving Modes Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped including Reversing Camera with Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Mini Connected Smartphone Integration & Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System with USB Connect/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Tuner Preparation, Power Tailgate with Touchless Open Feature, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Lights Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights & LED Fog lights, Extra seating & Storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3 -Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control w/Braking Function, Cold Weather Visibility Package with Heated Windshield & Heated Front Power Sport Seats, 19 MINI LM Wheel Edged Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic w/Carbon Black Leather Cord & Cloth Interior, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, priced at $29,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #18CM6.
