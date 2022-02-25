Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

33,797 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Contact Seller
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,797KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8373744
  • Stock #: P12891
  • VIN: WMZYT5C3XJ3D83266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driverz Auto

2020 Lincoln Aviator...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW 2-Series 22...
 160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi A3 2.0T Pr...
 66,995 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

Call Dealer

403-764-XXXX

(click to show)

403-764-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory