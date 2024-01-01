Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40714 <br/>Lot #: 432AV <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government. <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2018 Nissan Altima

89,098 KM

Details Description

2018 Nissan Altima

SV

2018 Nissan Altima

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
89,098KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP9JC221000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40714
  • Mileage 89,098 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40714
Lot #: 432AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING *
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

