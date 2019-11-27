Menu
2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$58

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4394070
  • Stock #: AA0104
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP7JC203319
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

NEW ARRIVAL! Currently being detailed and inspected. Don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or to book an appointment.

$58 Weekly based on 84 month term O.A.C.

$58 Weekly based on 84 month term O.A.C.

 -FINANCING AVAILABLE - Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit (All Credit Approved! $0 Down, Up to 1 year no payment, Up to $12000 cash rebate!)
 -WARRANTY AVAILABLE! (90 Days Vehicle Exchange Policy Included in Warranty)
 -All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT 
 -AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

 Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca

 Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you!
 For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

