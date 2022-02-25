Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Altima

85,085 KM

Details Description

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8358918
  2. 8358918
  3. 8358918
  4. 8358918
  5. 8358918
  6. 8358918
  7. 8358918
  8. 8358918
  9. 8358918
  10. 8358918
  11. 8358918
  12. 8358918
  13. 8358918
  14. 8358918
  15. 8358918
  16. 8358918
  17. 8358918
  18. 8358918
  19. 8358918
  20. 8358918
  21. 8358918
  22. 8358918
  23. 8358918
  24. 8358918
  25. 8358918
  26. 8358918
  27. 8358918
  28. 8358918
  29. 8358918
  30. 8358918
  31. 8358918
  32. 8358918
  33. 8358918
  34. 8358918
  35. 8358918
  36. 8358918
Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

85,085KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358918
  • Stock #: 31119
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP7JC219990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31119
  • Mileage 85,085 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MARCH 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31119 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $21,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2020 Honda CR-V LX
 60,657 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 67,028 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 84,755 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory