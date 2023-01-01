Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf

99,443 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

99,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10103079
  Stock #: GTS6616
  VIN: 1N4AZ1CP8JC316616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,443 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

View CARFAX Here!

Go Green with the 2018 Nissan Leaf! Join the eco-conscious revolution and experience the remarkable positive impact on the environment with the 2018 Nissan Leaf. This exceptional electric vehicle (EV) is not only a game-changer, but it also brings incredible savings your way!Environmental Champion: Take pride in driving a vehicle that emits zero tailpipe emissions. The Nissan Leaf is your passport to cleaner air and a greener future. Reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet, one drive at a time.Unbeatable Fuel Savings: Say goodbye to expensive trips to the gas station! The 2018 Nissan Leaf runs purely on electricity, eliminating the need for gasoline. Enjoy significant savings on fuel costs, allowing you to keep more money in your pocket for the things that matter most to you.Minimal Servicing Costs: Bid farewell to costly engine maintenance. The Nissan Leaf's electric powertrain simplifies servicing, resulting in lower maintenance expenses over the long run. Say hello to reduced visits to the mechanic and enjoy peace of mind knowing that your savings continue to grow.Cutting-Edge Efficiency: With the 2018 Nissan Leaf, efficiency is the name of the game. Cruise through city streets or embark on highway adventures with confidence, thanks to its impressive range and quick-charging capabilities. Say hello to smooth rides and goodbye to range anxiety.Advanced Features: The Leaf is not just eco-friendly; it's packed with incredible technology too! Enjoy a range of intelligent features, including advanced safety systems, smartphone integration, and a user-friendly interface that makes every journey a delight.Embrace Sustainability: Choosing the 2018 Nissan Leaf is more than just owning a car; it's an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment while reaping the benefits of substantial savings. Drive smarter, cleaner, and experience the future today!Don't miss out on this opportunity to drive a vehicle that cares for the environment and your wallet! Visit your nearest Nissan dealership and test drive the 2018 Nissan Leaf today. Let's pave the way for a brighter, greener tomorrow! 

 587-432-3333


GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

Engine: Electric Motor

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

