2018 Nissan Leaf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 4 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10103079

10103079 Stock #: GTS6616

GTS6616 VIN: 1N4AZ1CP8JC316616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,443 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.