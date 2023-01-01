$23,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10103079
- Stock #: GTS6616
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CP8JC316616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,443 KM
Vehicle Description
- AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Go Green with the 2018 Nissan Leaf! Join the eco-conscious revolution and experience the remarkable positive impact on the environment with the 2018 Nissan Leaf. This exceptional electric vehicle (EV) is not only a game-changer, but it also brings incredible savings your way!Environmental Champion: Take pride in driving a vehicle that emits zero tailpipe emissions. The Nissan Leaf is your passport to cleaner air and a greener future. Reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet, one drive at a time.Unbeatable Fuel Savings: Say goodbye to expensive trips to the gas station! The 2018 Nissan Leaf runs purely on electricity, eliminating the need for gasoline. Enjoy significant savings on fuel costs, allowing you to keep more money in your pocket for the things that matter most to you.Minimal Servicing Costs: Bid farewell to costly engine maintenance. The Nissan Leaf's electric powertrain simplifies servicing, resulting in lower maintenance expenses over the long run. Say hello to reduced visits to the mechanic and enjoy peace of mind knowing that your savings continue to grow.Cutting-Edge Efficiency: With the 2018 Nissan Leaf, efficiency is the name of the game. Cruise through city streets or embark on highway adventures with confidence, thanks to its impressive range and quick-charging capabilities. Say hello to smooth rides and goodbye to range anxiety.Advanced Features: The Leaf is not just eco-friendly; it's packed with incredible technology too! Enjoy a range of intelligent features, including advanced safety systems, smartphone integration, and a user-friendly interface that makes every journey a delight.Embrace Sustainability: Choosing the 2018 Nissan Leaf is more than just owning a car; it's an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment while reaping the benefits of substantial savings. Drive smarter, cleaner, and experience the future today!Don't miss out on this opportunity to drive a vehicle that cares for the environment and your wallet! Visit your nearest Nissan dealership and test drive the 2018 Nissan Leaf today. Let's pave the way for a brighter, greener tomorrow!
587-432-3333
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Engine: Electric Motor
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.