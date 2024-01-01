$21,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
AWD SV
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
825-982-1111
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,032 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 Nissan Murano SL Midnight Edition $21,988
Location: Red Mile Motors, #10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB
Elevate your driving experience with this stunning 2018 Nissan Murano SL Midnight Edition, now available for only $21,988 at Red Mile Motors! This stylish and feature-packed SUV is perfect for those who want a blend of luxury, performance, and technology.
Key Features:
- Midnight Edition Styling: Sleek blacked-out accents for a bold, modern look
- Leather Upholstery: Comfortable, high-quality interior
- Heated & Ventilated Seats: Stay comfortable in all weather conditions
- Advanced Technology: 8" touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Confident handling in all driving conditions
- Backup Camera & Parking Sensors: Added safety and convenience
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy a spacious feel and open skies
- Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start: Effortless convenience
With low mileage and a powerful yet fuel-efficient V6 engine, the 2018 Murano SL Midnight Edition is ready for whatever the road has to offer.
Extended Warranty Available: Peace of mind with options for extended coverage.
Don't miss out on this exceptional vehicle! Call or text 825-982-1111 to schedule a test drive today!
Visit us at:
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E.
Calgary, AB
Price: $21,988
Financing options available
