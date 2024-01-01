Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2018 Nissan Murano SL Midnight Edition $21,988</strong><br>Location: Red Mile Motors, #10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB</p><p>Elevate your driving experience with this stunning <strong>2018 Nissan Murano SL Midnight Edition</strong>, now available for only <strong>$21,988</strong> at <strong>Red Mile Motors</strong>! This stylish and feature-packed SUV is perfect for those who want a blend of luxury, performance, and technology.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Midnight Edition Styling</strong>: Sleek blacked-out accents for a bold, modern look</li><li><strong>Leather Upholstery</strong>: Comfortable, high-quality interior</li><li><strong>Heated & Ventilated Seats</strong>: Stay comfortable in all weather conditions</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology</strong>: 8 touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>: Confident handling in all driving conditions</li><li><strong>Backup Camera & Parking Sensors</strong>: Added safety and convenience</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong>: Enjoy a spacious feel and open skies</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong>: Effortless convenience</li></ul><p>With <strong>low mileage</strong> and a powerful yet fuel-efficient V6 engine, the 2018 Murano SL Midnight Edition is ready for whatever the road has to offer.</p><p><strong>Extended Warranty Available</strong>: Peace of mind with options for extended coverage.</p><p>Dont miss out on this exceptional vehicle! Call or text <strong>825-982-1111</strong> to schedule a test drive today!</p><p> Visit us at:<br><strong>Red Mile Motors</strong><br>#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E.<br>Calgary, AB</p><p><strong>Price: $21,988</strong><br><em>Financing options available</em></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1735425507015_904253598805949 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2018 Nissan Murano

167,032 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,032KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH7JN131433

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,032 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Analog Appearance

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60 -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
395 kgs (5
280 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

