2018 Nissan Murano

$27,000 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 9 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868608

8868608 Stock #: 39346

39346 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9JN124516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 39346

Mileage 75,908 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.