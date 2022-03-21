Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Murano

75,908 KM

Details Description

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8868608
  2. 8868608
  3. 8868608
  4. 8868608
  5. 8868608
  6. 8868608
  7. 8868608
  8. 8868608
  9. 8868608
  10. 8868608
  11. 8868608
  12. 8868608
  13. 8868608
  14. 8868608
  15. 8868608
  16. 8868608
  17. 8868608
  18. 8868608
  19. 8868608
  20. 8868608
  21. 8868608
  22. 8868608
  23. 8868608
  24. 8868608
  25. 8868608
  26. 8868608
Contact Seller

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

75,908KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868608
  • Stock #: 39346
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9JN124516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39346
  • Mileage 75,908 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39346 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $27,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Trax LS
 95,520 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,292 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 41,246 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory