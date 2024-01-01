Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38366 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $9,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

143,926 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11760519
  2. 11760519
  3. 11760519
  4. 11760519
  5. 11760519
  6. 11760519
  7. 11760519
  8. 11760519
  9. 11760519
  10. 11760519
  11. 11760519
  12. 11760519
  13. 11760519
  14. 11760519
  15. 11760519
  16. 11760519
  17. 11760519
  18. 11760519
  19. 11760519
  20. 11760519
  21. 11760519
  22. 11760519
  23. 11760519
  24. 11760519
  25. 11760519
  26. 11760519
  27. 11760519
  28. 11760519
  29. 11760519
  30. 11760519
  31. 11760519
  32. 11760519
  33. 11760519
  34. 11760519
  35. 11760519
Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,926KM
VIN 5N1DR2MN7JC617321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38366
  • Mileage 143,926 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38366
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $9,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 131,281 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 258,608 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT 149,933 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder