Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Qashqai

72,472 KM

Details Description

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8871341
  2. 8871341
  3. 8871341
  4. 8871341
  5. 8871341
  6. 8871341
  7. 8871341
  8. 8871341
  9. 8871341
  10. 8871341
  11. 8871341
  12. 8871341
  13. 8871341
  14. 8871341
  15. 8871341
  16. 8871341
  17. 8871341
  18. 8871341
  19. 8871341
  20. 8871341
  21. 8871341
  22. 8871341
  23. 8871341
  24. 8871341
  25. 8871341
  26. 8871341
  27. 8871341
  28. 8871341
  29. 8871341
  30. 8871341
  31. 8871341
Contact Seller

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

72,472KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8871341
  • Stock #: 41966
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR9JW254040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41966
  • Mileage 72,472 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY AUGUST 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41966 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $22,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Chevrolet Trax LS
 95,520 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,292 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV
 41,246 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory