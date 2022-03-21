2018 Nissan Qashqai

$22,000 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 4 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871341

8871341 Stock #: 41966

41966 VIN: JN1BJ1CR9JW254040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41966

Mileage 72,472 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.