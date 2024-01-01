$22,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-LOW KMS-
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving journey with the 2018 Nissan Rogue S, a versatile compact SUV that masterfully blends sleek design, efficiency, and advanced technology to meet your everyday needs. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this vehicle offers a smooth and agile driving experience while achieving impressive fuel economy, making it perfect for both city streets and highways. The spacious interior comfortably seats up to five passengers, featuring 60/40 split rear seats that provide flexible cargo options for all your belongings. Stay connected on the go with the NissanConnect infotainment system, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth capabilities, and a rearview camera for easy access to your favorite music and apps. Safety is prioritized with a suite of features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, giving you peace of mind on the road. The modern, aerodynamic exterior, complemented by LED daytime running lights and striking alloy wheels, ensures you make a bold statement wherever you travel. Additionally, the available all-wheel drive system enhances traction and stability, making the Rogue S a reliable choice for various driving conditions, whether it’s rain, snow, or off-road adventures.
Contact us to schedule a test drive today.
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998.
FAST APPROVALS
AMVIC LICENSED DEALER4o mini
Crossroads Motors
403-804-6179