Elevate your driving journey with the 2018 Nissan Rogue S, a versatile compact SUV that masterfully blends sleek design, efficiency, and advanced technology to meet your everyday needs. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this vehicle offers a smooth and agile driving experience while achieving impressive fuel economy, making it perfect for both city streets and highways. The spacious interior comfortably seats up to five passengers, featuring 60/40 split rear seats that provide flexible cargo options for all your belongings. Stay connected on the go with the NissanConnect infotainment system, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth capabilities, and a rearview camera for easy access to your favorite music and apps. Safety is prioritized with a suite of features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, giving you peace of mind on the road. The modern, aerodynamic exterior, complemented by LED daytime running lights and striking alloy wheels, ensures you make a bold statement wherever you travel. Additionally, the available all-wheel drive system enhances traction and stability, making the Rogue S a reliable choice for various driving conditions, whether it's rain, snow, or off-road adventures.

Contact us to schedule a test drive today.

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998.

FAST APPROVALS

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

2018 Nissan Rogue

72,056 KM

$22,997

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-LOW KMS-

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-LOW KMS-

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,056KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6JC823704

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving journey with the 2018 Nissan Rogue S, a versatile compact SUV that masterfully blends sleek design, efficiency, and advanced technology to meet your everyday needs. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this vehicle offers a smooth and agile driving experience while achieving impressive fuel economy, making it perfect for both city streets and highways. The spacious interior comfortably seats up to five passengers, featuring 60/40 split rear seats that provide flexible cargo options for all your belongings. Stay connected on the go with the NissanConnect infotainment system, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth capabilities, and a rearview camera for easy access to your favorite music and apps. Safety is prioritized with a suite of features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, giving you peace of mind on the road. The modern, aerodynamic exterior, complemented by LED daytime running lights and striking alloy wheels, ensures you make a bold statement wherever you travel. Additionally, the available all-wheel drive system enhances traction and stability, making the Rogue S a reliable choice for various driving conditions, whether it’s rain, snow, or off-road adventures.

 

Contact us to schedule a test drive today.\

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

4o mini

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

403-804-6179

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2018 Nissan Rogue