$48,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
GTS AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2018 Porsche Macan GTS. With 74,651 km, a clean Carfax, and Porsche dealer service history since new, this Macan GTS is in exceptional condition and ready for its next owner!Key Highlights:
One Owner – Meticulously cared for
Clean Carfax – No accidents or damage history
Porsche Dealer Serviced – Full maintenance records available
New Brakes All Around – Ready to hit the road with confidence
3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 – 360 HP & 369 lb-ft of torque for thrilling performance
7-Speed PDK Transmission – Seamless and responsive shifting
Sport Chrono Package & Adaptive Air Suspension – Dynamic driving at its best
Premium Interior – Leather & Alcantara upholstery with Porsche’s signature craftsmanship
Advanced Tech & Safety – Navigation, Bose® Sound System, Parking Sensors & More
This Porsche Macan GTS delivers the ultimate combination of sporty handling, luxury comfort, and everyday practicality. Don’t miss your chance to own this well-maintained performance SUV!
Visit us today or contact us to schedule a test drive!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Vehicle Features
