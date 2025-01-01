Menu
Experience the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2018 Porsche Macan GTS. With 74,651 km, a clean Carfax, and Porsche dealer service history since new, this Macan GTS is in exceptional condition and ready for its next owner!

Key Highlights:

One Owner – Meticulously cared for
Clean Carfax – No accidents or damage history
Porsche Dealer Serviced – Full maintenance records available
New Brakes All Around – Ready to hit the road with confidence
3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 – 360 HP & 369 lb-ft of torque for thrilling performance
7-Speed PDK Transmission – Seamless and responsive shifting
Sport Chrono Package & Adaptive Air Suspension – Dynamic driving at its best
Premium Interior – Leather & Alcantara upholstery with Porsche's signature craftsmanship
Advanced Tech & Safety – Navigation, Bose® Sound System, Parking Sensors & More

This Porsche Macan GTS delivers the ultimate combination of sporty handling, luxury comfort, and everyday practicality. Don't miss your chance to own this well-maintained performance SUV!

2018 Porsche Macan

74,651 KM

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

