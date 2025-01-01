Menu
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and style with this stunning 2018 Porsche Macan S. With only 56,621 km and a clean CarFax history, this Macan S is in impeccable condition and ready to impress.

Highlights:
3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine – 340 horsepower for thrilling performance
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident handling in all conditions
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 7-Speed Transmission – Lightning-fast shifts
Premium Package Plus – Includes panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and upgraded sound system
Navigation System – Easy and intuitive route guidance
BOSE® Surround Sound – Crystal-clear audio for every drive
Leather Interior – Sophisticated and luxurious comfort
Power Liftgate – Convenient access to the spacious cargo area
Advanced Safety Features – Lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, backup camera

Peace of Mind:

Clean CarFax – No accidents, no stories
Meticulously Maintained – Dealer-serviced and fully detailed

If you're looking for a high-performance luxury SUV that's been well cared for and has low mileage, this 2018 Porsche Macan S is the one.

Contact us today to schedule your private test drive – a vehicle this clean won't last long!

2018 Porsche Macan

56,621 KM

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD

2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,621KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red & Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and style with this stunning 2018 Porsche Macan S. With only 56,621 km and a clean CarFax history, this Macan S is in impeccable condition and ready to impress.

Highlights:
3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine – 340 horsepower for thrilling performance
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident handling in all conditions
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 7-Speed Transmission – Lightning-fast shifts
Premium Package Plus – Includes panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and upgraded sound system
Navigation System – Easy and intuitive route guidance
BOSE® Surround Sound – Crystal-clear audio for every drive
Leather Interior – Sophisticated and luxurious comfort
Power Liftgate – Convenient access to the spacious cargo area
Advanced Safety Features – Lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, backup camera

Peace of Mind:

  • Clean CarFax – No accidents, no stories

  • Meticulously Maintained – Dealer-serviced and fully detailed

If you're looking for a high-performance luxury SUV that’s been well cared for and has low mileage, this 2018 Porsche Macan S is the one.

 

 Contact us today to schedule your private test drive – a vehicle this clean won’t last long!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2018 Porsche Macan