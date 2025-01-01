$43,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
S AWD
2018 Porsche Macan
S AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red & Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,621 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and style with this stunning 2018 Porsche Macan S. With only 56,621 km and a clean CarFax history, this Macan S is in impeccable condition and ready to impress.
Highlights:
3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 Engine – 340 horsepower for thrilling performance
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident handling in all conditions
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 7-Speed Transmission – Lightning-fast shifts
Premium Package Plus – Includes panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and upgraded sound system
Navigation System – Easy and intuitive route guidance
BOSE® Surround Sound – Crystal-clear audio for every drive
Leather Interior – Sophisticated and luxurious comfort
Power Liftgate – Convenient access to the spacious cargo area
Advanced Safety Features – Lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, backup camera
Peace of Mind:
Clean CarFax – No accidents, no stories
Meticulously Maintained – Dealer-serviced and fully detailed
If you're looking for a high-performance luxury SUV that’s been well cared for and has low mileage, this 2018 Porsche Macan S is the one.
Contact us today to schedule your private test drive – a vehicle this clean won’t last long!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245