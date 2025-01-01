$47,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
GTS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$47,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,558KM
VIN WP1AG2A57JLB65287
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 60,558 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE MACAN GTS WITH 60558 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES, MEMORY SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Air Suspension,Tires - Rear Performance,Air Suspension,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Active Suspension,All Wheel Drive,ABS,Air Suspension,Tires - Front Performance,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Intermittent Wip...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Auto House
