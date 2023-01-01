$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-252-6671
2018 RAM 1500
HARVEST
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-252-6671
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10495506
- Stock #: 24J002A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT5JS145716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,842 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ram 1500 Harvest was recently taken on trade from one of my good clients. We are currently in the process of completing our inspection and we are reconditioning the vehicle. If you would like more information about this vehicle before it hits the lot, please feel free to reach out to me personally. My name is Peter Nicastro and I can be reached at 403-973-5531 or at pnicastro@big4motors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.