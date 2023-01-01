Menu
2018 RAM 1500

89,842 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-252-6671

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

HARVEST

2018 RAM 1500

HARVEST

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-252-6671

  1. 10495506
  2. 10495506
  3. 10495506
  4. 10495506
  5. 10495506
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,842KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10495506
  Stock #: 24J002A
  VIN: 1C6RR7GT5JS145716

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour: Brilliant black crystal pearl
  Body Style: Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 8-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Mileage: 89,842 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ram 1500 Harvest was recently taken on trade from one of my good clients. We are currently in the process of completing our inspection and we are reconditioning the vehicle. If you would like more information about this vehicle before it hits the lot, please feel free to reach out to me personally. My name is Peter Nicastro and I can be reached at 403-973-5531 or at pnicastro@big4motors.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-252-6671

