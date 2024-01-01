Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 6.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24572 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $24,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2018 RAM 1500

178,748 KM

Details Description

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11438063
  2. 11438063
  3. 11438063
  4. 11438063
  5. 11438063
  6. 11438063
  7. 11438063
  8. 11438063
  9. 11438063
  10. 11438063
  11. 11438063
  12. 11438063
  13. 11438063
  14. 11438063
  15. 11438063
  16. 11438063
  17. 11438063
  18. 11438063
  19. 11438063
  20. 11438063
  21. 11438063
  22. 11438063
  23. 11438063
  24. 11438063
  25. 11438063
  26. 11438063
  27. 11438063
  28. 11438063
  29. 11438063
  30. 11438063
  31. 11438063
  32. 11438063
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,748KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT4JS212536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24572
  • Mileage 178,748 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 6.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24572 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $24,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 147,899 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 178,748 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2002 Ford Taurus SEL 203,668 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500