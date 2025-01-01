Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 63634 <br/>Lot #: R061 <br/>Reserve Price: $7,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 RAM 1500

297,423 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle
12465217

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12465217
  2. 12465217
  3. 12465217
  4. 12465217
  5. 12465217
  6. 12465217
  7. 12465217
  8. 12465217
  9. 12465217
  10. 12465217
  11. 12465217
  12. 12465217
  13. 12465217
  14. 12465217
  15. 12465217
  16. 12465217
  17. 12465217
  18. 12465217
  19. 12465217
  20. 12465217
  21. 12465217
  22. 12465217
  23. 12465217
  24. 12465217
  25. 12465217
  26. 12465217
  27. 12465217
  28. 12465217
  29. 12465217
  30. 12465217
  31. 12465217
  32. 12465217
  33. 12465217
  34. 12465217
  35. 12465217
  36. 12465217
  37. 12465217
  38. 12465217
  39. 12465217
  40. 12465217
  41. 12465217
  42. 12465217
  43. 12465217
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
297,423KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT9JS272380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63634
  • Mileage 297,423 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 63634
Lot #: R061
Reserve Price: $7,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2004 Ford F-350 SD XL for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Ford F-350 SD XL 305,365 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Express 2500 HD LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Chevrolet Express 2500 HD LT 363,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler 300 300C Luxury Series for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chrysler 300 300C Luxury Series 214,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 RAM 1500