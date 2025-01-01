$29,988+ GST
2018 RAM 1500
Limited CREWCAB NAVIGATION HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START HEATED MIRRORS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$29,988
+ GST
Used
154,251KM
VIN 1C6RR7PMXJS315223
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 154,251 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM 1500 LIMITED CREWCAB WITH 154251 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS),WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD),DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION,ELECTRONIC TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER,BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)...
2018 RAM 1500