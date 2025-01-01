Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 RAM 1500 LIMITED CREWCAB WITH 154251 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2018 RAM 1500

154,251 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Limited CREWCAB NAVIGATION HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START HEATED MIRRORS

Watch This Vehicle
12708342

2018 RAM 1500

Limited CREWCAB NAVIGATION HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START HEATED MIRRORS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12708342
  2. 12708342
  3. 12708342
  4. 12708342
  5. 12708342
  6. 12708342
  7. 12708342
  8. 12708342
  9. 12708342
  10. 12708342
  11. 12708342
  12. 12708342
  13. 12708342
  14. 12708342
  15. 12708342
  16. 12708342
  17. 12708342
  18. 12708342
  19. 12708342
  20. 12708342
  21. 12708342
  22. 12708342
Contact Seller

$29,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,251KM
VIN 1C6RR7PMXJS315223

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Mileage 154,251 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 1500 LIMITED CREWCAB WITH 154251 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, REMOTE START, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS),WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD),DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION,ELECTRONIC TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER,BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline 112,966 KM $24,488 + GST
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED LEATHER SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED LEATHER SEATS 106,280 KM $20,988 + GST
Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES 130,998 KM $35,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 RAM 1500