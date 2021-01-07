Vehicle Features

Exterior Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Additional Features Locking Lug Nuts Monotone Paint Application Sport Group ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera GVWR: 3 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Quick Order Package 27L Sport SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)(DISC) 129 kgs (6/900 lbs) Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4'' Display Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Polished Aluminum

