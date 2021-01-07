Menu
2018 RAM 1500

45,488 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6552363
  • Stock #: 20T358B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT5JS248347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 20T358B
  • Mileage 45,488 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Sport was recently taken on trade by Scott Martin. The dealership is currently in the process of completing the inspection and reconditioning of the vehicle. If you would like more information or if you wish to schedule a VIP appointment to see this vehicle before it's available to the public, please contact Scott Martin at 403-819-1374 or by email at smartin@big4motors.com*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Locking Lug Nuts
Monotone Paint Application
Sport Group
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
GVWR: 3
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Quick Order Package 27L Sport
SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)(DISC)
129 kgs (6/900 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Polished Aluminum

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

