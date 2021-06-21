Menu
2018 RAM 1500

39,685 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7441892
  • Stock #: P12594B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXJS177646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

