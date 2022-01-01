Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

107,251 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8105896
  • Stock #: B15849
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG6JS133434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you interested in a simply great car? You won't want to miss this excellent value! Without a doubt, this is a technologically advanced vehicle for the sport-inclined driving enthusiast! This model accommodates 6 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear step bumper, a trailer hitch, and 1-touch window functionality. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Engine Oil Cooler
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Spray-in bedliner
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Auto-dim rearview mirror
Quick Order Package 28B Tradesman
Tradesman Package
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: 3.0
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 (DISC)
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Lightweight Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2008 Subaru Tribeca ...
 259,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 40,659 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST
 107,251 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory