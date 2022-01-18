Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

46,824 KM

Details Description

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8140678
  2. 8140678
  3. 8140678
  4. 8140678
  5. 8140678
  6. 8140678
  7. 8140678
  8. 8140678
  9. 8140678
  10. 8140678
  11. 8140678
  12. 8140678
  13. 8140678
  14. 8140678
  15. 8140678
  16. 8140678
  17. 8140678
  18. 8140678
  19. 8140678
  20. 8140678
  21. 8140678
  22. 8140678
  23. 8140678
  24. 8140678
  25. 8140678
  26. 8140678
  27. 8140678
  28. 8140678
  29. 8140678
  30. 8140678
  31. 8140678
  32. 8140678
  33. 8140678
  34. 8140678
  35. 8140678
  36. 8140678
Contact Seller

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

46,824KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140678
  • Stock #: 26336
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT9JS145711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26336
  • Mileage 46,824 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 26336 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $34,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Audi Q7
 157,293 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 352,041 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Vue XE
 308,151 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory