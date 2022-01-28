Menu
2018 RAM 1500

77,000 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SLT w/ HEMI V8 / 4X4

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8254651
  • Stock #: 19763
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT5JS294286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 19763
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 4X4 Ram 1500 QUAD CAB comes loaded with a powerful and reliable 5.7 V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, premium sound system, keyless entry, premium sound system, 5-inch touchscreen, climate control, heavy duty shock absorbers, boxliner, electronic shift on the fly transfer case, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, QU...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

