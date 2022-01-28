$37,990+ tax & licensing
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Hyundai
403 243-8344
2018 RAM 1500
SLT w/ HEMI V8 / 4X4
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
77,000KM
Used
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT5JS294286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 4X4 Ram 1500 QUAD CAB comes loaded with a powerful and reliable 5.7 V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, premium sound system, keyless entry, premium sound system, 5-inch touchscreen, climate control, heavy duty shock absorbers, boxliner, electronic shift on the fly transfer case, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth and much more!!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, QU...
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4