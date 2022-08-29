Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

243,446 KM

Details Description

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9178057
  2. 9178057
  3. 9178057
  4. 9178057
  5. 9178057
  6. 9178057
  7. 9178057
  8. 9178057
  9. 9178057
  10. 9178057
  11. 9178057
  12. 9178057
  13. 9178057
  14. 9178057
  15. 9178057
  16. 9178057
  17. 9178057
  18. 9178057
  19. 9178057
  20. 9178057
  21. 9178057
  22. 9178057
  23. 9178057
  24. 9178057
  25. 9178057
  26. 9178057
  27. 9178057
  28. 9178057
  29. 9178057
  30. 9178057
  31. 9178057
  32. 9178057
  33. 9178057
  34. 9178057
  35. 9178057
  36. 9178057
  37. 9178057
  38. 9178057
  39. 9178057
  40. 9178057
Contact Seller

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

243,446KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9178057
  • Stock #: 47977
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM3JS353248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47977
  • Mileage 243,446 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47977 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $28,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Generac MLT6SMD...
 7,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Wacker Neuson G...
 7,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 DOEPKER 53FT FL...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory