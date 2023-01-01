Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

140,311 KM

Details Description

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9481794
  2. 9481794
  3. 9481794
  4. 9481794
  5. 9481794
  6. 9481794
  7. 9481794
  8. 9481794
  9. 9481794
  10. 9481794
  11. 9481794
  12. 9481794
  13. 9481794
  14. 9481794
  15. 9481794
  16. 9481794
  17. 9481794
  18. 9481794
  19. 9481794
  20. 9481794
  21. 9481794
  22. 9481794
  23. 9481794
  24. 9481794
  25. 9481794
  26. 9481794
  27. 9481794
  28. 9481794
  29. 9481794
  30. 9481794
  31. 9481794
  32. 9481794
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

140,311KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481794
  • Stock #: 55464
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT4JS267053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55464
  • Mileage 140,311 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55464 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $16,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2009 Acura TSX
249,697 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 155,095 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Entoura...
 235,481 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory