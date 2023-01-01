$22,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 5 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9589144

9589144 Stock #: 59092

59092 VIN: 1C6RR7UT4JS167078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59092

Mileage 170,519 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.