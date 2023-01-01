$42,995+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
48,773KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9842294
- Stock #: 229319A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT4JS134095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,773 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $44995 - Our Price is just $42995!
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 48,773 kms. Stock number 229319A is black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $308.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST documentation fee / Total Obligation of $56198 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Active grille shutters
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Next Generation Engine Controller
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
630.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
