$20,988+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM ProMaster
City Cargo Van SLT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
2018 RAM ProMaster
City Cargo Van SLT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
118,488KM
Used
VIN ZFBERFDB2J6J85728
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 118,488 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM PROMASTER CITY CARGO VAN SLT WITH 118488 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
REAR WIPER WASHER & DEFROSTER GROUP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Rear Window Defroster,BRIGHT WHITE,REAR & SIDE DOOR GLASS W/GRATE -inc: Rear Door Glass - Cargo Van Tinted Glass Rt Sliding Dr w/Vented Glass & Grate Lft Sliding Dr w/Vented Gl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
