<div>2018 RAM PROMASTER CITY CARGO VAN SLT WITH 118488 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! </div>

2018 RAM ProMaster

118,488 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

2018 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

118,488KM
Used
VIN ZFBERFDB2J6J85728

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 118,488 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM PROMASTER CITY CARGO VAN SLT WITH 118488 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

REAR WIPER WASHER & DEFROSTER GROUP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Rear Window Defroster,BRIGHT WHITE,REAR & SIDE DOOR GLASS W/GRATE -inc: Rear Door Glass - Cargo Van Tinted Glass Rt Sliding Dr w/Vented Glass & Grate Lft Sliding Dr w/Vented Gl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

(click to show)

403-263-4446

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 RAM ProMaster