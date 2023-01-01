$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2018 Subaru Impreza
2018 Subaru Impreza
Touring
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
Sale
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,763KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10168812
- Stock #: 10501
- VIN: 4S3GKAB68J3625424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $31995 - Our Price is just $29995!
Get through just about any road condition any time of year with the trusty Subaru Impreza. This 2018 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The 2018 Subaru Impreza stands out in a very competitive class. That's thanks to its standard all-wheel drive and distinct attitude. It meets or exceeds its competitors at just about everything. Generous tech, a comfortable cabin, and a reliable drivetrain make the Impreza a desirable package. For something a little different in the compact class, check out this Subaru Impreza. This low mileage sedan has just 53,763 kms. Stock number 10501 is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $39206 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7