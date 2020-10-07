Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

30,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

w/ TURBO / AWD / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS

2018 Subaru WRX

w/ TURBO / AWD / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6070788
  Stock #: 19137
  VIN: JF1VA1D62J8838577

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Stock # 19137
  Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM Subaru WRX comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof, heated sport seats with power drivers seat, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Blind Spot Detection system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium sound system, HID headlights abd much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

