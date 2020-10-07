2018 Subaru WRX

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This LOW KM Subaru WRX comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof, heated sport seats with power drivers seat, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Blind Spot Detection system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium sound system, HID headlights abd much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4