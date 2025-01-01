$13,988+ GST
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$13,988
+ GST
Used
223,013KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 223,013 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek