Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium for sale in Calgary, AB

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

223,013 KM

Details

$13,988

+ GST
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Premium

12720174

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Premium

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$13,988

+ GST

Used
223,013KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 223,013 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

403-402-2015

$13,988

+ GST>

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek