$32,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited EYESIGHT PKG NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM APPLE CAR PLAY
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
95,567KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094882
- Stock #: 275313
- VIN: JF2GTAMC6JH275313
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 95,567 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 SUBARU CROSSTREK LIMITED CVT EYESIGHT PACKAGE WITH 95567 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BUILT-IN WIFI, BLUETOOTH, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Intermittent Wipers,Temporary Spare Tire,Privacy Glass,Rear Spoiler,Tires - Front Performance,Fog Lamps,4-W...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4