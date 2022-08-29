Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

95,567 KM

Details

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited EYESIGHT PKG NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM APPLE CAR PLAY

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited EYESIGHT PKG NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM APPLE CAR PLAY

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

95,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094882
  • Stock #: 275313
  • VIN: JF2GTAMC6JH275313

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 95,567 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 SUBARU CROSSTREK LIMITED CVT EYESIGHT PACKAGE WITH 95567 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BUILT-IN WIFI, BLUETOOTH, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Intermittent Wipers,Temporary Spare Tire,Privacy Glass,Rear Spoiler,Tires - Front Performance,Fog Lamps,4-W...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

