$36,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Tesla Model S
75 D NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF AWD
2018 Tesla Model S
75 D NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF AWD
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,315KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJSA1E23JF258618
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 127,315 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 TESLA MODEL S 75D AWD WITH 127315 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Electric Motor,All Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Active Suspension,Power Steering,Air Suspension,Air Suspension,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Lithium Ion Traction Battery,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Sun/Moonro...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2018 Tesla Model S 75 D NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF AWD 127,315 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T COMFORTLINE BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER 131,341 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 94,555 KM $49,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2018 Tesla Model S