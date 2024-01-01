Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE is a compact crossover SUV that blends sporty styling with practicality. The C-HR, which stands for Coupe High-Rider, stands out with its bold design, including sharp lines, an aggressive front grille, and sculpted bodywork. Its part of Toyotas efforts to capture a younger, style-conscious audience looking for a unique, urban-friendly vehicle.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731791691743_30148491866484406 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br></p><p>Contact us today at 587-894-6844 or 403-561-3611 for questions or to book a test drive. </p>

2018 Toyota C-HR

73,692 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota C-HR

Fwd Xle

Watch This Vehicle
11952717

2018 Toyota C-HR

Fwd Xle

Location

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

403-561-3611

Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,692KM
VIN NMTKHMBX2JR000694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,692 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE is a compact crossover SUV that blends sporty styling with practicality. The C-HR, which stands for "Coupe High-Rider," stands out with its bold design, including sharp lines, an aggressive front grille, and sculpted bodywork. Its part of Toyota's efforts to capture a younger, style-conscious audience looking for a unique, urban-friendly vehicle.


Contact us today at 587-894-6844 or 403-561-3611 for questions or to book a test drive. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wing Spoiler
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/60R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Capability
Voice Recognition
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio: TBA
GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift
379.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

USB Audio input
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
audio auxiliary input jack
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Aha audio system internet radio
Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft
vertical adjustment and driver power lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7 Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna
POI search and Gracenote database

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Mile Motors

Used 2018 Toyota C-HR Fwd Xle for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota C-HR Fwd Xle 73,692 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Max 4WD 4DR PLATINUM for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Expedition Max 4WD 4DR PLATINUM 191,690 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L SE 151,143 KM $15,988 + tax & lic

Email Red Mile Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-3611

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

403-561-3611

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR