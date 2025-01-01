$23,988+ GST
2018 Toyota Camry
SE BACKUP CAMERA LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES PADDLE SHIFTER
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$23,988
+ GST
Used
106,998KM
VIN 4T1B11HK5JU073436
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 106,998 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 TOYOTA CAMRY SE WITH 106998 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ABS,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,MP3 Capability,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Rear Bench Seat,Heated Mirrors,Adaptive Cruise Control...
