2018 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge 80 amp alternator CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Premium fabric seat trim Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.76 Axle Ratio Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist Toyota Safety Sense P Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16 Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1 display screen voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat recline adjustment driver seat vertical adjustment driver seat fore/aft driver headrest-vertical passenger seat fore/aft passenger seat recline and passenger headrest-vertical

