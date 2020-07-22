Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

51,556 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  Listing ID: 5398787
  Stock #: P0378
  VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC119416

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

51,556KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0378
  • Mileage 51,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. This impeccably built Toyota Corolla LE comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Toyota. This car has an exceptional paint finish that shows no sign of age or wear. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
80 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Premium fabric seat trim
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.76 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Toyota Safety Sense P
Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1 display screen voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat recline adjustment driver seat vertical adjustment driver seat fore/aft driver headrest-vertical passenger seat fore/aft passenger seat recline and passenger headrest-vertical

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

