2018 Toyota Corolla iM
CVT
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,347 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2018 Toyota Corolla iM
This versatile compact hatchback offers sporty styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and practical features. Powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder engine delivering 137HP, it’s ideal for city driving and weekend trips.
Features:
- Seating for 5
- 7” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and HD radio
- Rearview camera
- Premium cloth seats with a leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic climate control and keyless entry
- Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
- Safety: Toyota Safety Sense with pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control
Ideal for individuals seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-equipped, and sporty hatchback with practical storage options.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
