For Sale: 2018 Toyota Corolla iM

This versatile compact hatchback offers sporty styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and practical features. Powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder engine delivering 137HP, it’s ideal for city driving and weekend trips.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for 5</li><li>7” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and HD radio</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Premium cloth seats with a leather-wrapped steering wheel</li><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control and keyless entry</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space</li><li>Safety: Toyota Safety Sense with pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control</li></ul><p>Ideal for individuals seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-equipped, and sporty hatchback with practical storage options.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

196,347 KM

Details Description Features

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla iM

CVT

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,347KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKARJE5JJ574542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,347 KM

For Sale: 2018 Toyota Corolla iM

This versatile compact hatchback offers sporty styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and practical features. Powered by a 1.8L four-cylinder engine delivering 137HP, it’s ideal for city driving and weekend trips.

Features:

  • Seating for 5
  • 7” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and HD radio
  • Rearview camera
  • Premium cloth seats with a leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control and keyless entry
  • Split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space
  • Safety: Toyota Safety Sense with pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control

Ideal for individuals seeking a fuel-efficient, tech-equipped, and sporty hatchback with practical storage options.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Toyota Corolla iM