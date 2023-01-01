Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

127,649 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER / NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER / NAVI

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10069011
  2. 10069011
  3. 10069011
  4. 10069011
  5. 10069011
  6. 10069011
  7. 10069011
  8. 10069011
  9. 10069011
  10. 10069011
  11. 10069011
  12. 10069011
  13. 10069011
Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10069011
  • Stock #: 20225
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH0JS495484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20225
  • Mileage 127,649 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE 8 passenger Toyota Highlander XLE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive Dynamic Torque ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, power sunroof, push start ignition, heated black leather seats with power drivers seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, NAVIGATION system, 19-inch alloy wheels, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, premium sound system and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Rear Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers, Privacy Glass, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wiper...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2018 Toyota Highland...
 127,649 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa F...
 25,858 KM
$46,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 55,380 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory