| AWD | Leather Seats | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Blind Spot Monitor | Lane Keeping Assist | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Navigation | Adaptive Cruise Control | Bluetooth | Backup Camera |

2018 Toyota RAV4 SE, a versatile and sporty compact SUV that offers a blend of reliability, performance, and advanced features, now available at Lloydminster Honda. Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 176 horsepower and paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the RAV4 SE delivers responsive handling and excellent fuel efficiency, perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. The bold exterior design features a distinctive front grille, LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and sporty accents, giving it a dynamic and refined look. Inside, the RAV4 SE boasts a well-appointed cabin with SofTex®-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth®, and integrated backup camera. For added safety, it comes equipped with Toyota's Safety Sense™ P suite, including features like lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,250 KM

Vehicle Description

| AWD | Leather Seats | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Blind Spot Monitor | Lane Keeping Assist | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Navigation | Adaptive Cruise Control | Bluetooth | Backup Camera |

2018 Toyota RAV4 SE, a versatile and sporty compact SUV that offers a blend of reliability, performance, and advanced features, now available at Lloydminster Honda. Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 176 horsepower and paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the RAV4 SE delivers responsive handling and excellent fuel efficiency, perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. The bold exterior design features a distinctive front grille, LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and sporty accents, giving it a dynamic and refined look. Inside, the RAV4 SE boasts a well-appointed cabin with SofTex®-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth®, and integrated backup camera. For added safety, it comes equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense™ P suite, including features like lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota RAV4