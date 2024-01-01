$27,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
SE-AWD-NO ACCIDENTS-SUNROOF-BLINDSPOT-NAVI
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
$27,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,250 KM
Vehicle Description
| AWD | Leather Seats | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Blind Spot Monitor | Lane Keeping Assist | Heated Steering | Heated Seats | Navigation | Adaptive Cruise Control | Bluetooth | Backup Camera |
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE, a versatile and sporty compact SUV that offers a blend of reliability, performance, and advanced features, now available at Lloydminster Honda. Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 176 horsepower and paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the RAV4 SE delivers responsive handling and excellent fuel efficiency, perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. The bold exterior design features a distinctive front grille, LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and sporty accents, giving it a dynamic and refined look. Inside, the RAV4 SE boasts a well-appointed cabin with SofTex®-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth®, and integrated backup camera. For added safety, it comes equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense™ P suite, including features like lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.
