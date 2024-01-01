Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44033 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $12,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * SECONDARY LIEN RELEASE MAY TAKE APPROX. 30 DAYS TO BE RELEASED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 Toyota RAV4

193,045 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12014182

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12014182
  2. 12014182
  3. 12014182
  4. 12014182
  5. 12014182
  6. 12014182
  7. 12014182
  8. 12014182
  9. 12014182
  10. 12014182
  11. 12014182
  12. 12014182
  13. 12014182
  14. 12014182
  15. 12014182
  16. 12014182
  17. 12014182
  18. 12014182
  19. 12014182
  20. 12014182
  21. 12014182
  22. 12014182
  23. 12014182
  24. 12014182
  25. 12014182
  26. 12014182
  27. 12014182
  28. 12014182
  29. 12014182
  30. 12014182
  31. 12014182
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,045KM
VIN 2T3BFREV8JW795165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44033
  • Mileage 193,045 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44033
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $12,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* SECONDARY LIEN RELEASE MAY TAKE APPROX. 30 DAYS TO BE RELEASED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Edge SEL 337,709 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE PHEV for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Ford Escape SE PHEV 75,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 165,601 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4