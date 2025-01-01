Menu
<p>2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE HYBRID</p><p>>ONE OWNER LOCAL VEHICLE >REGULARLY MAINTAINED >NO ACCIDENT/CLEAN CARFAX >BACKUP CAMERA >PUSH BUTTON START >HEATED SEATS >KEYLESS ACCESS >2 SETS OF ORIGINAL KEYS >NEW ALL SEASONS TIRES >BLIND SPOT MONITORING >BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY It is equipped with tons of other features & options.</p>

166,969 KM

Details Description Features

12129507

Location

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

Used
166,969KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMRJREV9JD204125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE HYBRID

>ONE OWNER LOCAL VEHICLE >REGULARLY MAINTAINED >NO ACCIDENT/CLEAN CARFAX >BACKUP CAMERA >PUSH BUTTON START >HEATED SEATS >KEYLESS ACCESS >2 SETS OF ORIGINAL KEYS >NEW ALL SEASONS TIRES >BLIND SPOT MONITORING >BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY It is equipped with tons of other features & options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-XXXX

403-455-5500

